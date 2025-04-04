Data loss is one of the worst things that can happen to your computing system, regardless of whether you’re a casual user or a hardcore home lab enthusiast with multiple devices in your arsenal. Creating frequent backups of your essential documents can prevent drive failures and accidental deletions from rendering your precious files inaccessible.

Thankfully, there are a ton of tools designed to help you safeguard your data, including on-site and off-site backup utilities. If those names sound unfamiliar, here’s a brief set of differences between the two, alongside some reasons why you’d want a backup setup that combines both services.

Related How I self-host Frigate to power my home surveillance system from my NAS With a little bit of elbow grease, you can build a powerful NVR combo by pairing a Frigate instance with your storage server

On-site backups are physically accessible

And your data is stored on local hardware