Key Takeaways Microsoft Kin phones failed due to internal strife, delays, high pricing, and lack of essential features.

Project Pink suffered from office politics, switching executives, and partnership issues with Verizon.

Despite rebranding efforts, Kin ONEm and TWOm met the same fate as their predecessors, leading Microsoft to exit the smartphone industry.

Be it AI, OS, applications, or hardware, Microsoft has always been at the forefront of technological innovations. However, not all of its products and services are as successful as the Windows lineup of operating systems or the Surface PCs, with the ill-fated Microsoft Bob being one of the prime examples of the company’s failures.

Likewise, Windows Phones were quite a train wreck, even though they brought unique ideas to the table. But for those who grew up in the late 2000s, you might remember another set of mobile devices from Microsoft: the Kin ONE and TWO. Unveiled exactly 14 years ago, the experimental devices suffered from poor sales and ended up joining the tech giant’s graveyard despite their cool designs.

Microsoft Kin’s development was wrought with internal strife

As usual, office politics ruined everything

Codenamed Project Pink, the Microsoft Kin phones were the company’s attempt at creating affordable yet chic devices that would appeal to its younger crowd, specifically teenagers and young adults. Verizon had collaborated with Microsoft for the phones, which ended up being one of the reasons for their failure (but more on that later).

The development of Project Pink wasn’t what you’d call smooth sailing; already hindered by office politics within the Microsoft team, the project lost sight of its initial purpose when it switched hands from J Allard to Andy Lees. Soon, the devices underwent a complete overhaul and most of their features were tweaked to keep up with the new executive’s vision of the project. The turmoil caused significant delays, and in the end, Microsoft was 18 months behind schedule on the project.

Project Pink was doomed from the get-go. Nevertheless, the team decided to go ahead with the project. On April 12, 2010, Microsoft revealed the Kin phones at a mystery event held in the Mighty nightclub in San Francisco. Within a few weeks, the company began shipping out the devices.

Microsoft Kin: Decent specs, downright terrible software

And that’s before you include the atrocious pricing

Microsoft’s new smartphone consisted of two devices: the Kin ONE and TWO. Priced at $50, the Kin ONE consisted of a tiny, 1.5-inch tall screen with a 320x240 display and a sliding keyboard underneath. Meanwhile, the Kin TWO came with a 320x480 resolution and was similar to the full-sized smartphones. Like its younger brother, it also featured a sliding keyboard, though it bore a $100 price tag. Under the hood, both devices were armed with the Nvidia Tegra APX 2600 chipset. Sounds reasonable, right? Nope, not even close.

Remember how Microsoft teamed up with Verizon for this venture? Turns out, the network carrier was sick of Microsoft’s repeated delays. Once you purchased the Kin smartphones, you had to sign a two-year contract with Verizon for data and voice services. Verizon decided to charge a monthly fee of $70 for the services, meaning you had to pay a whopping $1,680 just to use these $50-100 smartphones for 24 months.

As if the pricing wasn’t bad enough, the devices had limited app support. Microsoft had initially planned to base the Project Pink devices on its upcoming lineup of Windows Phones. However, due to delays in the development of Windows Phones, the Microsoft Kin ONE and TWO featured a clunky version of Windows CE. The devices also lacked many essential features of a typical smartphone, namely instant messaging clients and calendar apps.

To top it all, the Kin smartphones didn’t provide any means to download applications, which was the main selling point of phones.

After discontinuing the Kin series, Microsoft launched a second lineup

And all this happened within the span of a few months

The high price, combined with the lack of functionality, resulted in abysmally low sales for the Kin series. On June 30, 2010, Microsoft officially discontinued the devices. However, the company wasn’t done with the Kin branding just yet.

Later that year, the tech giant re-released the Kin smartphones by changing the branding to Kin ONEm and TWOm. Leaving aside the weird naming choice, they were essentially the same phones with a tweaked operating system, lower prices, and better software, including Zune Pass, Calendar, and Calculator apps. However, the damage was already done, and by August 2011, the Kin ONEm and TWOm had bitten the dust.

Going forward, Microsoft ditched the Kin branding and focused its efforts on Windows Phones. But just like their kin, the Microsoft Phones suffered a terrible fate. With Microsoft’s Windows 10 Mobile operating system hitting the end-of-life stage in 2020, there’s no chance that the tech giant will return to the smartphones industry anytime soon.