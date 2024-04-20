Key Takeaways Test before you show - Microsoft's Windows 98 fail is a lesson in thorough preparation.

Windows 98 improved - Despite the crash, the OS actually made great strides.

Tech fails less common - Companies are now more cautious, making blunders a thing of the past.

There are a few instances of funny tech fails throughout history, but today, April 20th, we celebrate the 26th anniversary of one of Microsoft's most infamous ones. As the company was preparing to launch Windows 98 at the end of 1998, things went awry as Bill Gates and Chris Capossela attempted to show off a beta version of the OS. Join us for a quick trip down memory lane.

Not so plug-and-play

Maybe we should test things more thoroughly before showing them off

The year was 1998, and Microsoft was hot off the heels of its most popular Windows release yet with Windows 95. Later that year, the company was set to launch Windows 98 as a successor to Windows 95, but before that final release, Microsoft was showing off a beta version of the operating system at COMDEX, a technology event taking place in Chicago (though many other COMDEX shows were held throughout the world).

One of the big features Windows had added at this time was plug-and-play support. This feature was introduced in Windows 95, but it was still pretty recent at this point, so Microsoft tried to show it off by plugging in a scanner. Microsoft's Chris Capossela plugged in the scanner into a PC as he explained that Windows 98 would automatically set up the scanner with the necessary drivers.

Instead, while attempting to set up the scanner, Windows 98 crashed and displayed the infamous Blue Screen of Death, causing the audience to burst into applause and laughter. Bill Gates, who stood beside Capossela during the demo, commented "this must be why we're not shipping Windows 98 yet", and indeed, it was a good way to show the importance of testing things before releasing them to the public.

The blunder didn't negatively impact Capossela, though, who went on to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft until his departure in 2023.

Windows 98 actually improved a lot

It was a beta for a reason

Despite the poor impression you may have gotten from that initial demo, Windows 98 actually made a lot of strides to improve the overall user experience and stability coming off of Windows 95. Windows 95 was undoubtedly more revolutionary, but 98 really polished things up, with many reviewers pointing out the bug fixes and improved stability compared to Windows 95. Of course, the BSOD is still one of the most iconic elements of the Windows experience, so things haven't exactly been perfect since then, but this was a step in the right direction.

Plus, Windows 98 added a bunch of new features, like the debut of the Windows Driver Model, support for USB hubs, scanners, mice, and keyboards, WinSock 2 for networking. Performance was improved overall, too.

Fails are less common now

Tech is more stable, and less fun

As easy as it is to laugh at a situation like this, it's kind of a reminder of more fun times in tech. Nowadays, companies are much more cautious with how they showcase products, so it's very unlikely you're ever going to see a big onstage fail like this. Personally, I can't remember the last time I did.

But back in the day, this kind of stuff was a bit more common, and that kind of made things a bit more interesting. I feel like you're far less likely to see someone talk about a Windows 10 or Windows 11 demo a few years from now, because there was nothing that memorable about those presentations. It's fun to look back at a time when companies were a bit more loose and had more fun with their products, even if it sometimes resulted in some embarrassment.

With Microsoft having a big Windows and hardware event on May 20, one can only hope to have such an iconic moment come from it. Preferably one that doesn't translate to Windows on Arm becoming a failure.