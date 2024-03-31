Key Takeaways Microsoft Bob aimed to make PCs more user-friendly, with a colorful, cartoon-like interface.

Despite good intentions, criticism of Bob's childish and sometimes counter-intuitive design led to its discontinuation in 1996.

Bob's legacy lived on through characters like Rover and Clippy, Microsoft Office's assistant.

The year was 1995, and to most people, computers were still not a common thing to have. Not only were they only just starting to become reasonably affordable enough to have one at home, but familiarity with technology was nowhere near where it is today, so using a computer wasn't a necessity for most people. But Microsoft wanted to make PCs more accessible, and that's what Microsoft Bob was made to do.

Microsoft Bob was a software released for Windows 3.1 with the goal of offering a more user-friendly, easy-to-understand interface than what Windows offered by itself. It hit store shelves on March 31, 1995, but despite its good intentions, it didn't live longer than a year. Let's take a look back at one of Microsoft's biggest failures ever.

Microsoft Bob's vision

Making Windows more accessible for everyone

The origin of Bob dates back to 1991, when Microsoft had just released Publisher, part of Microsoft Office. Publisher did something new at the time, introducing "wizards" that guided users through complicated tasks instead of just expecting users to know things. Two people, Karen Fries and Barry Linnett, played a big role in releasing Publisher, and their next project was to find a way to make computers as a whole more friendly to beginners.

Thus, the Microsoft Bob project was born, first known as Data Wizard, then Utopia, before landing on the final name. The creation of Bob involved numerous focus groups with new computer users to analyze how they'd use the interface. At one point, one of the people in these groups had asked Karen Fries to not bother with manuals and instead have a character constantly on screen to help them out. The idea that every action on a computer needs to be guided seems ridiculous today, but it made some sense in 1995.

What Microsoft Bob was like

A very cartoon-y, childish interface

Microsoft Bob tried to make users feel like their PC was their home by literally making it look like a home. Launching the software, you'd be met with a door, which you'd have to knock on (by clicking it) and provide your name and personal information. Once inside, Microsoft Bob gave you a few rooms to choose from, including a study, a family room, and a couple others. The app used a cartoon-like design that feels like it was made for children, rather than just new users. It was colorful and vibrant, though, so it definitely felt more fun than the UI of WIndows 3.1, the latest version of the OS at the time.

In Bob, many objects in the home would lead you to apps that represent the digital equivalent of that real-life object. You had an address book, a calendar, a clock, letters, and even some learning programs like GeoSafari, represented by a globe. Each of these apps, including the rooms in the home, had a character to help guide you through it. The home itself featured the dog Rover, but other characters included a turtle, an elephant, and more.

To be clear, I was a fetus at the time Microsoft Bob was released, so I can't speak to the experience of using the software back then. However, Bob can still run on 32-bit versions of Windows today, so I played around with it a bit in Windows 10, and I can definitely see merit behind some of these ideas. But critics at the time rightfully pointed out how childish the interface felt. Its overly colorful and animated design really feels like an entertainment app more so than a way to get things done on your computer. Some users also felt that the app was counter-intuitive to the way Windows was used up until that point, using formats that weren't easily compatible with other programs in Windows and making menus more cumbersome to navigate.

But then again, Bob wasn't meant for people who already knew how to use computers, so there could have been some chance for success if the UI was a little less childish and more customizable.

Bob's downfall and legacy

The DNA of Bob lived on a lot longer

The wave of criticism towards Bob was made all that much worse by the fact that these reviews were published well ahead of the software's release, giving it a bad reputation well before it had a chance to succeed. Even then, if you were interested in Bob, you'd need a very high-end PC at the time (including an eye-watering 8MB of RAM), which made it inaccessible for a lot of people who might have benefitted from it. All the problems with Bob led to it being discontinued in early 1996, about a year later. At the time, Windows 95 was already out and made Windows much more user-friendly anyway, so the need for Bob was significantly diminished.

But while Bob was short-lived and not that well-liked, its legacy lived on in unexpected ways. The main character from the software, Rover, was brought back in Windows XP as the companion for the built-in search tool. This is something I do remember from my childhood, and I never knew where it was from.

Plus, the infamous assistant that's always there to help (even when you don't want it) was also reborn with Clippy, the much-loved (nowadays) assistant in Microsoft Office from the mid-90s to the mid-2000s. In fact, Clippy wasn't just similar in concept — it borrowed some of Microsoft Bob's technology. And thanks to Windows enthusiasts who grew up around that time, the love for Clippy has ensured that the character is preserved in some form to this very day, living on as the paperclip emoji on Windows 11, through webcam backgrounds in Teams, and even as a holiday sweater released a few years ago.

With computers being more commonplace than ever today and user interfaces being simplified, the idea behind Microsoft Bob makes very little sense for modern audiences. But back then, making computers more accessible was very important, and Bob deserved a better fate than to be forgotten so quickly.