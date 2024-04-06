Key Takeaways Windows 3.1 introduced TrueType fonts, including iconic ones like Arial and Times New Roman, still used today.

The iconic game Minesweeper made its debut with Windows 3.1, a timeless classic that is still (kind of) available in Windows 11.

Windows 3.1 added Windows Media Player and sound recorder, making digital audio and video more accessible at the time.

On April 16, 1992, Microsoft introduced Windows 3.1 to the world, a significant update to Windows 3.0, which was already considered by many to be the first truly good version of Windows. While it's a far cry from the Windows we know today, Windows 3.1 introduced some big improvements that would live on for years to come. Let's take a look back at what helped make Windows 3.1 great.

Text can look much better now

All thanks to TrueType

One of the big additions to Windows 3.1 was called TrueType, a type of text font that can be scaled so it looks great in different sizes as well as in bold and italic formatting. TrueType fonts are still the standard today on Windows, and this initial release included one of the most iconic ones, Arial. I'm not sure if it's true for everyone, but that was (and still is) my default font when writing any document.

Another extremely iconic one is Times New Roman, which is more popular if you like serif fonts (which I don't). There's also Courier New.

Minesweeper makes its debut

One of the best time wasters we could ask for

Growing up with Windows XP, I had quite a few choices when it comes to built-in games, but one of the best ones was introduced in Windows 3.1: Minesweeper. This iconic game replaced Reversi in the package, and it's so much more interesting. The game has you click a grid of blocks, some of which contain mines, which make you lose the game. As a kid, I first thought this was totally random, but each block that doesn't have a mine will usually have a number, which indicates how many mines are in contact with that block, so you have to slowly deduce (and sometimes gamble) where it's safe to click until you clear the board. It's a timeless game, and one that Microsoft still keeps around as a downloadable title in Windows 11. If memory serves, even Windows Live Messenger had a competitive version of this game back then.

This version also introduced Solitaire, another popular game to pass the time, where you have to organize the randomly dealt cards in order to clear the board. I'm more of a Hearts guy myself, but that wouldn't make its debut until later.

New media apps (and more)

Windows 3.1 added a sound recorder and media player

By this time in computing history, digital audio and video were also becoming more of a thing, and Windows 3.1 packed a few features out of the box that were previously exclusive to an add-on pack for Windows 3.0. Those features include Windows Media Player, which would become a big staple of Windows over the next few years, and a sound recorder. At the time, Windows Media Player could only play MIDI audio files and AVI video files. Windows 3.1 also packed in screensavers for the first time to help prevent burn-in on CRT monitors by displaying moving images.

Other parts of the OS received updates, such as File Manager getting a split view with the ability to drag and drop files between folders across the two sections. We also got the Windows Registry, where many Windows configuration settings were stored, and that's something else that's still in use to this day, and very useful when you want to tweak some settings that may not be easy to get to otherwise.

Windows 3.1 also received some add-ons later one, including one called Windows for Pen Computing, which made it easier to use Windows on tablets with pen input. And of course, there was Microsoft Bob, which recently celebrated its 29th anniversary.

Microsoft even added some rudimentary support for 32-bit Windows apps with a runtime called Win32s. After all, Windows 3.1 was also the last 16-bit version of Windows before Windows 95 transitioned fully to 32-bit. Windows NT 3.1 debuted shortly before Windows 95 as a 32-bit version of Windows based on the Windows NT kernel rather than MS-DOS. Windows 3.1 also increased the maximum memory available to 256MB, a huge jump from the 16MB that was supported in Windows 3.0.

The legacy of Windows 3.1

It's fair to say that Windows 3.1 looks almost nothing like future versions of Windows, especially the more recent ones. But elements like TrueType fonts did make their debut here and are still being used to this day. Games like Minesweeper have also lasted generations with modern versions still available, and Windows Media Player went through a similar history, having only recently been revived for Windows 11.