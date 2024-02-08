Key Takeaways Google Maps was launched 19 years ago and revolutionized digital navigation programs.

Google acquired companies like Zipdash and Keyhole to develop its mapping service.

Despite facing lawsuits and rivals, Google Maps has continued to thrive and add new features like live view and generative AI.

Map-based navigation applications are indispensable tools in this day and age. From giving out simple directions to displaying real-time traffic information, these apps are necessary utilities for modern-day smartphones.

While it wasn't the first interactive mapping system, Google Maps was the catalyst that sparked widespread interest in digital navigation programs. And today marks the nineteenth anniversary of the launch of Google’s revolutionary mapping app.

The Birth of Google Maps

Expedition, Zipdash, and Keyhole helped shape Google Maps

Our tale of Google Maps’ inception begins in 2003, when brothers Lars and Jen Rasmussen founded Where 2 Technologies alongside Noel Gordon and Stephen Ma. Soon, the developers started working on Expedition, a C++-based desktop application capable of displaying map tiles.

In October 2004, Google absorbed the startup, and the developers began porting the rudimentary desktop application to a web-based interface. Interestingly, Google had already taken over Zipdash, a company specializing in real-time traffic monitoring, as part of an undisclosed acquisition in the previous month.

But that’s not all; the tech giant had also purchased Keyhole, a program centered around converting satellite imagery into virtual models. While this app would go on to become Google Earth, some of its functionalities were used to develop Google Maps. With the three innovative companies under its belt, Google had all the cards it needed to build a mapping service that could rival Yahoo! Maps and MapsQuest.

Google doubled-down on the mapping service

Which paid off in the long run

On February 8, 2005, Google Maps was launched in the US, and it was packed with several features at the time of its release. Despite possessing a rather barebones interface, the web app allowed users to enter a location and get directions to said place. Google Maps also allowed users to find businesses in their locality. Later the same year, the company made the Google Maps API public, allowing website owners to integrate the mapping functionality into their websites.

In 2007, Google updated the web app to display real-time traffic conditions, though the feature was restricted to thirty US cities. In the same year, it added the Street View functionality to Google Earth and Google Maps. To achieve this, cameras were strapped on cars, boats, snowmobiles, and other vehicles, and 360-degree photos were captured at street level. Soon, Google Maps was deployed on Android, where the application used GPS to provide real-time updates based on your location. When Google rolled out an update to allow ordinary users to modify the map data in 2011, there was no stopping the app from blowing up in popularity.

The state of Google Maps in 2024

Despite facing lawsuits and rivals, Google Maps has continued to thrive

Close

Over the past decade, many rivals have challenged Google Maps to the throne of the best digital navigation application. Many have bitten the dust, including Yahoo! Maps. Interestingly, Yahoo's mapping service was released way before Google Maps came into existence. Apple, too, decided to venture into the world of mapping apps, though the result was a complete disaster, at least initially.

Besides new rivals, Google Maps was frequently targeted by lawsuits, most of which were centered around privacy and misuse of geographic data. Nevertheless, the firm remained steadfast in its efforts to provide accessible maps of the entire world.

Google has also spent the last decade adding more features to Google Maps, including live view, offline maps, and immersive view. Over the past couple of months, the tech giant has started experimenting with AI features on Google Maps. Just last week, Google rolled out another update to the app which allowed users to discover new places using generative AI. Today, Google Maps is one of, if not the most popular navigation apps, and it has been quite a journey since Google first released the mapping tool as a web app.