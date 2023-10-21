Apple fans the world over have been using MacBooks for close to two decades now. When it comes to performance and reliability, the MacBook Air and Pro lineups are built to impress and can handle all different types of workflows. But before the modern age of Apple laptops, there existed a slightly more prehistoric class of laptop known as the Apple PowerBook. Released on Oct. 21, 1991, sales of the first three PowerBook machines would rake in some of the company’s best earnings ever.

Apple’s first official laptop would also go on to inspire countless other developers over the years, and to think it all started with the brand attempting to sweep one of its heaviest financial under-performers under the rug.

Replacing the Macintosh Portable

While the PowerBook was Apple’s first true laptop, the company’s first “portable” computer was actually the Macintosh Portable. Released in September 1989, the $7,300 machine was battery-powered and featured a flip-down display that would cover the keyboard. Apple also chose to use an active matrix LCD, which was cutting-edge for the time, but was also a big part of the reason the computer cost so much.

The LCD also added quite a few pounds to the Portable. Weighing 16 pounds, Apple had a high- performance machine on its hands that it expected would sell well. Initial sales projections were set around 50,000 units, but Apple managed to sell only around 10,000 Portables by the end of its first quarter of availability.

Not long after the Portable hit shelves, both Toshiba and Compaq, the top dogs in the world of laptops at the time, released computers that weighed less than 8 pounds. The big picture is that Apple now had a decent-sized problem on its hands. Even if the Portable could compete with the cost of other brands (Apple lowered the Portable price by $1,000 in 1990), the 16-pound brick would never be lighter than what the competition had already cooked up.

The next step for Apple? Back to the drawing board!

A grab-and-go fashion statement

Apple’s CEO at the time, John Sculley, wanted to increase productivity across the board. His idea was that Apple could better dominate market share by lowering the cost of its machines, while dialing up the hype factor surrounding the peripherals. When the company released the Macintosh Classic and Macintosh LC in 1990 with huge success, Sculley envisioned the PowerBook following in the footsteps of those two desktop machines — albeit on a portable scale.

When the PowerBook officially began development in 1990, Sculley intended for the computer to be on shelves in just one year. With only $1 million allocated to marketing, Apple released a memorable commercial starring Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Los Angeles Lakers that helped boost sales for the laptop.

Apple’s PowerBook design team was led by Robert Brunner, the company’s head of industrial design until 1996. One of the team’s major goals was getting the PowerBook to truly stand out across the marketplace of competitive devices, as well as Apple’s previous computers.

This is where the addition of the trackball and granite casing comes into play. With the former, Brunner’s intention was that both left- and right-handed users could easily use the PowerBook. And with the implementation of the darker shell color, Apple inadvertently set the trend for what laptops would look like for years to come — simple and sleek.

Apple set out to create a product that could be viewed as an aesthetic extension of the person who was carrying the laptop around. While it’s hard to call the O.G. PowerBook fashionable by any means these days, I believe Apple succeeded in creating a bite-sized computer that its owners could view as another personal must-have, akin to a watch or a briefcase.

The PowerBook hits shelves

Released on Oct. 21, 1991, the PowerBook family consisted of the base model PowerBook 100, the PowerBook 140, and the PowerBook 170. The PB 100 sold for $2,500 and included an external floppy disk reader. The base model was equipped with a Motorola 68000 processor running at 16MHz, 2 MB of RAM (which could be expanded to 8MB), a 9-inch backlit LCD screen and ran on Apple’s System 7.0.1.

The PowerBook 140 sold for $3,100, had an integrated floppy drive and a slightly larger screen (9.8 inches). The PowerBook 170 was the flagship of the three, selling for a whopping $4,600. While the 140 was powered by the same Motorola processor as the 100 model, the 170 was outfitted with a Motorola 68030 running at 25MHz. The premium model also featured an improved active matrix display and double the internal storage of the 140 (40MB instead of 20MB).

Believe it or not, both the 140 and 170 were developed entirely by Apple, while production of the 100 model was actually handled by Sony. Apple approached the company in 1989 because the former didn’t have enough engineers to complete all the new products that were due to be released in 1991. Apple gave Sony a number of reference materials, including blueprints and a parts list. Deciding to model the 100 on the architecture of the Macintosh Portable, Sony had two manufacturing plants operating at the same time in San Diego and Japan.

Apple soars into the green

Apple expected the PowerBook to sell around 200,000 units by year’s end, but thanks to the inspired marketing effort and reduced cost of the computer, the laptop would go on to earn upwards of $1 billion when the fourth quarter wrapped. Additionally, the PowerBook quickly became the most popular portable computer, and had a huge hand in Apple’s incredible profits for 1992, with the company reporting $7.1 billion in revenue.

It wouldn’t be long though before PowerBook 100 sales started declining, as consumers favored the internal floppy drive of the 140 and 170 models. And by the time Apple was dealing with some of the 100 model’s design flaws, including insulation cracks on the motherboard and a few other maladies, the company was already in development on the next generation of PowerBook machines.

An enduring legacy

Apple produced PowerBook laptops until the introduction of the MacBook Pro in 2006, which is also when the company began transitioning to Intel processors. While the company continues to put out new computers on a regular basis, if not for the portability, reliability, and popularity of the PowerBook, the world of laptops, smartphones, and tablets as we know it could have been very different.