Key Takeaways The Intel 4004 CPU, released in 1971, was the first commercially produced microprocessor, marking an essential milestone for Intel in the PC industry.

The Intel 4000 family, which consisted of four chips (4001, 4002, 4003, and 4004), formed the foundation of Intel's success in modern electronics.

The Intel 4004, with its 2,300 transistors, was a groundbreaking chip that revolutionized the computing industry by providing engineers with a customizable building block for various applications.

On Nov. 15, 1971, the Intel 4004 CPU was released. It was the first commercially produced microprocessor and the first-ever CPU for Intel, which later went on to become a domineering force in the PC industry. It all started thanks to Nippon Calculating Machine Corp. asking Intel to produce 12 custom chips for the Busicom 141-PF printing calculator. Intel's engineers went on to recommend a family of just four chips instead, but one that could be used for a variety of products. These four chips were known as the MCS-4 (Micro Computer System, 4-bit), laying the groundwork for Intel to succeed as one of the most influential companies in modern electronics.

Federico Faggin of Intel had designed the first commercial integrated circuit. Under his direction, alongside Busicom's Masatoshi Shima, the design of MCS-4, or the Intel 4000 family, began in April 1970. The die of every Intel 4004 was signed by Faggin, denoted by an "F.F." in the corner, as he knew his silicon gate design embodied "the essence of the microprocessor."

MCS-4: The Intel 4000 series

Source: Intel Free Press

At the time, Intel made four Intel 4000 series processors. The first digit denoted the process technology used, the second indicated generic function, and the last two were the sequential numbers in the development of that component type. In the Intel 4000 family, these were split up as follows:

Intel 4001: A 256-byte 4-bit ROM.

A 256-byte 4-bit ROM. Intel 4002: DRAM with four 20-nibble registers. A nibble is four consecutive binary digits, otherwise known as half an 8-bit byte.

DRAM with four 20-nibble registers. A nibble is four consecutive binary digits, otherwise known as half an 8-bit byte. Intel 4003: I/O with a 10-bit static shift register with serial and parallel outputs.

I/O with a 10-bit static shift register with serial and parallel outputs. Intel 4004: A CPU.

This system, when fully expanded, could interface with 16 4001 chips for a total of 4KB ROM, 16 4002 chips for 640 bytes of RAM, and any number of Intel 4003 chips. With these designs complete, Busicom went on to prototype the calculator that would use them. In April 1971, they could confirm that the calculator worked, packing one 4004, two 4002, three 4003, and four 4001 chips.

However, during a call with Shima, who aided Intel in designing the 4000 series, Intel learned that Busicom was struggling financially due to the cost of the chip. Negotiating an agreement to release Intel from its exclusivity agreement, Busicom released Intel on the condition that it would not sell the 4000 family for calculators and that Intel repaid the $60,000 research and development costs. In return, Busicom was then able to purchase the chip for cheaper.

Announcing the Intel 4000 family

Source: Intel, The Computer History Museum, Microcosm

Intel had been successful in the memory market at this point and was afraid that the 4004 might confuse would-be customers. However, when Ed Gelbach of Texas Instruments joined the company in the summer of 1971, he immediately set about plans to announce the product. It launched in November 1971, with advertisements welcoming "a new era of integrated electronics."

At the time, the Intel 4004 really was as influential as the company made it out to be. It had 2,300 transistors, whereas nowadays, the Apple Silicon M3 Max has 97 billion. It was a massively important chip that changed the course of the computing industry forever, as it was a building block that engineers could purchase to customize with software. It was used in ATMs, pinball machines, and more.

The Intel 4004 will forever go down as a massively influential chip that paved the way for the best PCs and laptops that we have today, and the story behind it is one that's almost as interesting as the chip itself.