Key Takeaways Java, a powerful programming language, was released 28 years ago and has been influential in the computing industry.

Java's compatibility with the JVM and its use in Android applications contribute to its continued growth and platform compatibility.

While Java may be declining in popularity compared to other computing languages, it will still remain relevant and beneficial for beginners to learn.

If you've ever used a computer or mobile phone or played games like Minecraft, you've probably interacted with Java without knowing it. It's a powerful programming language that allows developers to write a program once and then run it anywhere. On this day, 28 years ago, the JDK was first released in the form of Java 1 after being released in an alpha state in May 1995 at Sun Microsystems.

Java 1 released by JavaSoft

Back in the mid-90s, Sun announced the launch of Java 1 as a release under JavaSoft, a division of Sun Microsystems. Java works through the JVM, the Java Virtual Machine, where programs are compiled into bytecode. This bytecode can then be executed on the JVM, and it can run on anything that supports a JVM. Because of that, Sun was able to release a JVM on multiple platforms, and developers didn't need to worry about the platform that it was running on.

At the time, Sun announced that 15 companies had licensed Java Source, with Java 1.0 being made available for Windows 95 and NT, Solaris, and Mac OS 7.5 support was forthcoming. At the time, JavaSoft also said that "ports to other significant operating systems are underway outside of JavaSoft. For example, IBM has announced it would build ports for Microsoft Windows 3.1 and OS/2, and OSF has announced that it will build ports for additional versions of the UNIX® operating system."

Sun would never have known where Java was headed way back in 1995, but it turned out to be a major event in the computing industry. With Java becoming a language taught in most computer science courses globally as an introduction to object-oriented programming, even if it's waning in popularity, it will clearly influence the future of computing.

Java since the 1990s

Since the 1990s, we've seen Java continue to grow and grow, with the JVM being one of the biggest forces behind its growth. It also helps when the biggest operating system in the world, Android, uses Java as the basis for Android applications. The bytecode that's compiled is entirely incompatible with the JVM, but the concept is similar to how the JVM works. Furthermore, the JVM has been used as the basis for some games like Minecraft, giving it wider platform compatibility.

What's next for Java?

With Java now falling out of favor compared to other languages incorporating object orientation, like Kotlin, Python, and Rust (though Rust is a different type of object-oriented), it's hard to say where Java will end up. There will always be a benefit in learning it, thanks to the concepts that it can help beginners learn, but it's likely never going to reach the peaks that it once did.

Over time, Java has slowly decreased in popularity, but it's been one of the biggest programming languages in the world for over 20 years. That's a good run, and even with its decline in popularity, it won't be going anywhere anytime soon.