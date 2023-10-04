On this day in 2011, Siri, Apple's virtual assistant, was revealed to the world. It would then go on to launch on the latest iPhone at the time, the iPhone 4s. And while anybody on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS Sonoma, and even tvOS 17 can use Siri at this point, its initial release was rather limited. And it's come a long way since it was announced 12 years ago.

The birth of Siri

iOS

What many people don't know (or don't remember) is that Siri first existed as a standalone iPhone app before getting baked into the system. Back in February 2010, the application, which had been developed by the SRI International Artificial Intelligence Center and used Nuance Communications' speech recognition engine, launched exclusively on iOS. Its developers had planned to release versions of it for Blackberry and Android phones, but Apple acquired Siri two months later and killed the app when it baked it into the iPhone 4s.

The rest of Apple's operating systems

After spending a few months on the iPhone 4s, Apple expanded Siri support to new iPad models in June 2012. It followed suit with the iPod Touch (RIP) in September of that year. Three years later, in September 2015, the Apple TV got access, and so did the Mac and AirPods a year later. Lastly, the HomePod launched in February 2018 with Siri already built-in.

Siri's purpose

Initially

When it first launched, Siri could handle some basic commands, such as calling other people, checking the weather forecast, and so on. Over the following years, Apple continued to improve and build upon it by supporting more command types and eventually rolling out offline support for certain actions. That's not to mention that Siri is no longer limited to a single voice; users can now select between different genders, accents, and languages.

At this point, Siri supposedly can maintain context when issuing back-to-back commands. However, I and many others still struggle to get any useful information out of it. And while Apple is reportedly testing a more advanced version of this AI-powered utility, there's no word on when and if it'll see the light of day.

Beyond the vision

Today, Siri is no longer just a traditional virtual assistant. Apple has adopted the Siri branding and is spreading it across some of its products. So, for example, there are Siri Suggestions, which are actions you may be interested in executing at a certain time or in a specific location. These surface on the Lock Screen and in other areas across the system and can be executed with a single click. Similarly, we've got Siri Share Sheet suggestions, which provide a faster way to share content with frequent contacts.

As you can see just from the examples, Apple is adopting the Siri branding whenever it refers to features that rely on AI, machine learning, or the Neural Engine. While this may not apply to every single AI offering from Apple, it's still the prominent term the company likes to throw around when referencing these features.

With rumors pointing to the company potentially launching its own Google Search competitor, Siri may even evolve to encompass the search engine when and if it launches. Though, at this point, it's pointless to speculate, as the available information doesn't specify a launch date or other relevant specifics.

How does it hold up?

When compared to Google Assistant and other similar smart assistants, Siri has been lagging behind for a few years now. While users can rely on the system-level integration with the Shortcuts app to create powerful workflows, Siri itself still struggles to analyze user prompts. However, with the Apple Watch Series 9 now supporting offline Siri, it's clear that Apple is actively working on making the tool more convenient to use.

Furthermore, users can now say "Siri" instead of "Hey Siri" to trigger it. That's not to mention that CEO Tim Cook has explicitly mentioned that the company is actively working on AI-powered features. How these will materialize and whether we'll eventually get a ChatGPT-style Siri is yet to be seen.