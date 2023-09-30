The internet has a long and storied history, with Jan. 1, 1983, considered to be the birth of the internet. This is when the TCP/IP protocol was implemented in the ARPANET, or Advanced Research Projects Agency Network. However, nearly three years prior on Sept. 30, 1980, the first Ethernet specification was published following its development at Xerox PARC between 1973 and 1974. Since then, it's become a standard that has evolved and grown and is a mainstay on basically all computers several decades later.

Ethernet was inspired by ALOHAnet, which Robert Metcalfe studied as a part of his Ph.D. dissertation. Metcalfe later left Xerox to form his own company, but convinced Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC), Intel, and Xerox to work together to promote Ethernet as a standard. As a compromise, Xerox would relinquish control of the Ethernet trademark, and it would soon go on to replace other wired LAN technologies like Token Ring, FDDI, and ARCNET.

The Ethernet, A Local Area Network. Data Link Layer and Physical Layer Specifications

The first standard, titled "The Ethernet, A Local Area Network. Data Link Layer and Physical Layer Specifications," was published on Sept. 30, 1983. It specified that it would achieve 10Mbit/s with 48-bit destination and source addresses and a global 16-bit Ethertype-type field. An Ethertype provides protocol identification for the data inside of a frame, where network packets are carried inside of frames, and frames are the unit of measurement for chunks of data sent over a network.

The second version of Ethernet was then published in 1982, known as Ethernet II, and this defined more of the data that went inside of a frame. This later formulated the basis for the IEEE standardization process, resulting in the final publication of the standard on June, 23, 1983. It saw many upgrades over the following years, bringing with it bandwidth improvements and other changes, including a shift to 10BASE2 using inexpensive coaxial cable.

Nowadays, the humble Ethernet cable is still one of the best ways for anyone to get online in their network, thanks to the ubiquity of the port. Practically anything supports Ethernet, and plenty of devices that have USB-C ports will accept an Ethernet connection using a USB-C dongle. Ethernet is probably one of the few pieces of technology to have survived all the way from its inception decades ago to now. It obviously has had upgrades and improvements, but the port remains the same, with the same name, and everyone knows what you mean today when you say Ethernet in the same way that they would have back then, too.