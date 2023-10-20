There are no Linux distributions known quite as well as Ubuntu. The biggest brand in the Linux world by far, there are people out there who won't even know what Linux is, but they'll know what Ubuntu is if you mention it to them. That's how big it is, and on this day 19 years ago, on Oct. 20, 2004, the first Ubuntu distribution was released to the world.

Ubuntu 4.10, dubbed "Warty Warthog," was Canonical's first-ever release of Ubuntu and built upon Debian as a base. There was even a free CD shipping service called ShipIt that users could avail of to install Ubuntu. That service closed in 2012 with the release of Ubuntu 11.04, presumably due to the costs associated with sending CDs to "millions" of people globally. Canonical was founded by Mark Shuttleworth, and Ubuntu's goal was to make Linux easy to use and install for everyone.

The reason the company used CDs as well was that in the early 2000s, broadband was not a given. You couldn't assume that people could download a 500MB ISO file from the internet to install. Not only could you email Canonical to send you a CD, but they were often found in computer magazines, too.

The meaning behind Ubuntu

Ubuntu comes from an old Zulu phrase that translates to essentially say that a person is only a person through other people. It comes from humanist Nguni philosophy.

Mark Shuttleworth has previously worked in open-source communities over the years, dedicating time towards developing Debian in the '90s. He then went on to found the Shuttleworth Foundation with the aim of funding social innovation and open-source software. Finally, he founded Canonical and, a year later in 2005, the Ubuntu Foundation.

Where Ubuntu is now

Ubuntu is in a very different place from where it was 19 years ago, but that's for the better. The company's work in enterprise allows for them to charge a license fee to the big fish of the technology world, which in turn pays for development and keeps the operating system free for normal users. You can choose to donate when you download it, but it's not a requirement. It'll work on basically anything too, even a cheap laptop you might have lying around.

If you work with servers at all, then there's a good chance you might have even come across Ubuntu. Most of the servers I've used have been either Ubuntu or CentOS, but there are hundreds of Linux distributions from which to choose.

Regardless though, it's clear that none have been as influential as Ubuntu was since it was released 19 years ago.