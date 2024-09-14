Key Takeaways Windows ME fell short due to rushed development and a failed attempt to merge NT features with DOS.

Performance issues, crashes, and breaking real-mode MS-DOS support led users to prefer Windows 98.

Despite its failures, Windows ME introduced a couple of useful features, like the Movie Maker app.

Windows may be a common name in the desktop OS ecosystem today, but the series has had its fair share of highs and lows. The Windows Millennium Edition, in particular, was a major low for Microsoft’s flagship OS family. Released exactly 24 years ago, Windows ME was a massive undertaking that tried to bring certain features from the commercial NT family to the average consumer.

Sadly, what we got was a half-baked operating system that was rife with performance issues and constant crashes. With today marking the 24th anniversary of Windows ME, now’s the perfect time to go over why Microsoft’s ambitious OS turned into one of the worst-hated products of all time.

Related Where did Microsoft go wrong with Windows 8? Windows 8 brought a lot of design changes and new additions to the table. So, why did it end up as one of the most despised Windows operating systems?

Windows ME was meant to be a turning point for the Windows series

But limited development time threw a wrench in Microsoft's plans

Our story begins in the year 1998, when the Windows family had two major operating systems manning the helm: the consumer-oriented Windows 98 and Windows 2000, its commercial counterpart. Windows 98, just like the other members in the Windows 9x lineup, was based on the MS-DOS kernel, which was starting to show its age. Meanwhile, Windows 2000 had the feature-laden NT kernel, and Microsoft was actively working on making the first consumer-oriented version of the NT series as part of Project Neptune.

Following the cancelation of this project, Microsoft decided the best course of action would be to merge certain functionalities of this new kernel with the Windows 9x kernel. But due to time constraints getting in the way, Microsoft couldn’t incorporate the Windows NT kernel into Windows ME. As such, the company now diverted its focus to improving performance and adding an on-screen keyboard, System File Protection and a handful of other NT features to the DOS-based Windows 9x series.

Windows ME’s experimental features did more harm than good

Add the bugs and stability issues, and it's clear why many users rolled back to Windows 98

Close

In order to bring fast boot times to Windows ME, Microsoft restricted access to the real-mode MS-DOS. This move ended up breaking multiple applications that relied on the real-mode MS-DOS services, and users had to resort to registry-level modifications to access this mode. Sounds bad, right? Oh, it gets a lot worse from here.

From a broken System Restore functionality to a never-ending series of bugs, glitches, and performance issues, Windows ME was a broken mess for months after its release. As if random crashes and unresponsive apps weren’t enough, many users reported encountering stability issues during the installation process for Windows ME!

The scourge of Windows ME continued for a while, forcing many Windows users to revert to the old Windows 98. A year later, Microsoft debuted Windows XP, a game-changer of an OS that, in stark difference to its predecessor, is still heralded by many as one of the best versions of Windows to this day.

In retrospect, Windows ME had a couple of good ideas

As I write this article on a Windows 11 machine, a small part of me believes Windows ME brought some useful additions to Microsoft’s flagship desktop OS lineup. For starters, it introduced everybody’s favorite media creation app, Windows Movie Maker. Likewise, it was the first consumer-grade Windows release that included Spider Solitaire without requiring users to purchase the Microsoft Plus! enhancement package.

Although the feature was a broken mess upon its release, System Restore eventually turned into a useful feature that’s still featured on Windows operating systems to this day. If only Microsoft had more time to fine-tune the NT kernel codes or better yet, replace DOS with the new kernel, Windows ME wouldn't have turned into the black sheep of the Windows family.