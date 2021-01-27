The One by Wacom drawing pad is now fully compatible with Chromebooks

When it comes to using a digital pen to draw or sketch on Chrome OS, your options are limited to a Chromebook with a touchscreen and a compatible stylus. However, popular pen tablet manufacturer Wacom now has a solution. The company has secured “Works With Chromebook” certification for its budget-friendly One by Wacom pen tablet, which means that it’s now fully compatible with most Chrome OS devices.

For the unaware, the One by Wacom is a basic pen-and-tablet combo that you can use to draw or take notes on your Chromebook. It includes a tablet measuring 8.3-inch x 5.7-inches with a lightweight pressure-sensitive stylus pen offering 2048 levels of sensitivity. While the pen is battery-free, the pad can be connected to a Chromebook using the USB Type-A cable. If your Chromebook only has a Type-C port, make sure you have a USB Type-C to Type-A converter.

The One by Wacom is compatible with Chromebooks running Chrome OS 87 and kernel version 4.4+. This essentially means over 60 Chromebook models can use this product right out of the box. In case you are unsure about the Chromebook that you own, head over to Google’s Chromium developer site and check for your model. If you do have a compatible model, you can simply plug and start using the device without the need for any special drivers.

Wacom is targeting the education sector with its new product. “Digitalization has great benefits for the education sector. But it has proven to be challenging. As a pioneer of digital pen technology, Wacom is committed to providing teachers, students, and administrators with reliable, sustainable, and easy to use solutions. The new compatibility with Wacom pen tablets and displays will make creating, working, and teaching digitally as natural and intuitive as possible and offer users more possibilities to work with their Chromebook,” the company said in a press note (via About Chromebooks).

Wacom has also partnered with five educational software applications, including Collaboard, Explain Everything, Kami, Limnu, and Pear Deck, to provide compatible tools for collaboration and learning. Customers will also get 3 months of complimentary access to each of these services with a Wacom ID upon registering the product. The One by Wacom is available for purchase on the company’s website for $69.95 as well as other retailers including Amazon at a more affordable price of $59.95.