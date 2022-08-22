One quick click will soon let you leave a Teams meeting on all your devices

Microsoft Teams makes it very easy to join a meeting on a secondary device by just opening the Teams app on it while you’re on a call. Yet, it isn’t always easy to leave the meeting on all those devices at the same time, which is why Microsoft recently confirmed that one big change related to the Teams meeting experience is on the way.

Over on the Microsoft 365 roadmap, Microsoft has mentioned that it sees a “friction” when Teams users might end up leaving meetings on multiple personal devices. It is with this in mind that Microsoft decided to come up with a feature to allow Teams users to leave a meeting from all their devices with a single tap.

The feature is tagged as 97397 and was initially added to the roadmap on August 19. Microsoft aims to have it ready by the end of August 2022, which is now roughly one week away. All Teams clients are expected to have this option, so you should see it on your Teams app on desktop, web, Android, and iOS very soon.

Other than mentioning “a single tap,” Microsoft wasn’t clear on where this option will be added in Teams itself. Presumably, it might be under the more options menu that can be pulled up during a meeting. It has already been possible to end the call for all attendees from that same menu, so this option would fit in there appropriately.

Microsoft has been busy adding features to Teams over the past few months. It was just last week that Microsoft started testing the new video clips feature in Teams in preview which lets you record one-to-one messages and send them to your colleagues. Microsoft even optimized the Teams app for Apple Silicon Macs, helping bring performance improvements to users who have a Mac machine with Apple M1 or Apple M2 silicon.

Source: Microsoft