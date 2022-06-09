One-Netbook’s T1 tablet is a Surface competitor with Intel P-series processors

One-Netbook, the company behind the One XPlayer Mini we reviewed earlier this year, has formally announced the T1 tablet after teasing the device over the past few days. The One-Netbook T1 promises to be one of the most powerful Windows 11 tablets you can buy right now, being one of the first with Intel’s 12th-generation processors. It also claims to be much cheaper than options like the Surface Pro 8.

Not every model comes with the same processor, however. The base model comes with an Intel Pentium Golg 8505, which has five cores (1P + 4E) and a 15W TDP. From there, you can get much more powerful models. The next tier in line comes with a 28W Intel Core i5-1240P with 12 cores and 16 threads, or you can go all the way to a Core i7-1260P. The tablet also supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM (configurable with up to 16GB out of the box), and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

Aside from that, the One-NetBook T1 has a 13-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, similar to Microsoft’s Surface tablets, and it comes in a resolution of 2160 x 1440. That’s not quite as sharp as Microsoft’s tablets, but it should still be more than good enough for this size. It can reach up to 500 nits of brightness and it has a 500:1 contrast ratio, which isn’t particularly impressive. Of course, since it’s a tablet, it supports touch.

Another potential advantage the One-Netbook T1 has over some other Windows tablets is that it actually has a solid variety of ports, including USB Type-C, two USB Type-A ports, Mini HDMI, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. However, it doesn’t support Thunderbolt through the USB-C port, which is a notable downside.

In One-Netbook’s usual fashion, the T1 is launching via an Indiegogo campaign, and early adopters can get the tablet for a significantly lower price, with it getting increasingly more expensive until the campaign is over. During the campaign, the One-Netbook T1 will start at $599 (later $719) with the Intel Pentium Gold 8505 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Upgrading to an Intel Core i5-1240P, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD will set you back $899 ($1,119 after the campaign). Finally, the Intel Core i7-1260P model with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD costs $1,139 at first ($1,399 after the campaign), and upgrading to a 2TB SSD takes that up to $1,239 ($1,499 when the campaign is over).

You can check out the One-Netbook T1 on Indiegogo if you want to grab it right now at a discounted price.