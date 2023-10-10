LG C2 OLED evo 4K UHD TV $1097 $1500 Save $403 Amazon's Prime Day deals will get you a new C2 Series OLED evo Smart TV with a 4K OLED panel capable of reaching up to 120Hz refresh rates, AI-powered 4K, so you get the best possible image and sound quality. $1097 at Amazon

Amazon’s Prime Day savings are back, and there are tons of amazing deals for anyone looking to get a new smart TV. However, there’s one that stands above the rest, as you can now get your hands on a new 55-inch LG C2 Series OLED evo Smart TV for less than $1,100.

LG creates some of the best displays you can get for any of your devices, which is why it is also one of the most popular smart TV brands in the world. The best part is that you can now get your hands on one of the company’s best smart TVs without breaking the bank, as Amazon’s Prime Day deals will get you more than $400 in instant savings on the 55-inch model of LG’s C2 Series OLED evo Smart TV.

The C2 Series OLED evo Smart TV comes with a 4K OLED panel capable of reaching up to 120Hz refresh rates, AI-powered 4K, meaning that its α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K will boost your content so you get the best possible image and sound quality with anything you’re watching, as the TV will adapt your setting for a more pleasurable experience. You also get other great features, including Cinema HDR, support for NVIDIA GeForce Now, Dynamic Tone Mapping, and of course, the best streaming platforms around, including Netflix, Max, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, and more.

Why should you buy the LG C2 OLED evo Smart TV?

This is a keeper and probably one of the best value smart TVs you can get from a big brand. LG’s C2 OLED evo Smart TV will also be an excellent addition to your smart home, as it comes with Alexa built-in, making it easier for you to stream all your favorite content. You can also eliminate unnecessary processing with Filmmaker Mode to experience every scene exactly the way its creator meant it to be watched, or enhance your shoes and movies with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. It is also an excellent option for gamers, as its Game Optimized mode will let you enjoy variable refresh rates, FreeSync Premium, and more for a more fluid gaming experience.