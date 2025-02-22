LG C3 OLED $1197 $1500 Save $303 A fantastic TV that you won't regret buying. The LG C3 offers fantastic colors and black levels while also delivering excellent performance. The numbers are so good that you can even use this as a gaming monitor if you'd like. Right now, you can grab this TV at its lowest price to date from Amazon. $1197 at Amazon

This is the TV to get if you're looking to really upgrade your setup. Not only is it great for entertainment, but it can also be used as a monitor as well. You'll get excellent clarity, along with vibrant colors and fantastic black levels. For a limited time, Amazon is marking down this TV to $1,197. And while that price isn't cheap, it's certainly a good discount since it brings this model down to its lowest price to date.

What's great about the LG C3 OLED TV?

When it was released, this was one of the best TVs that you could buy. And just because some time has passed, that doesn't mean it's still not a rock-solid option. LG has done a wonderful job with this TV, offering a sleek design with its nearly bezel-less display.

You get a vibrant 65-inch OLED panel with deep black levels, and a 120Hz refresh rate, that's paired with a lightning-quick 0.1ms response time. While this TV is built to handle TV shows and movies, it can also easily handle games too with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium.

What's even better is that if you're looking for a massive monitor, this one can handle that task as well. So if you have a laptop or PC and want to get connected, the LG C3 is up for it. The TV also provides an easy way to connect to your favorite streaming services, and delivers a smooth experience thanks to LG's webOS.

And just in case you're looking for a new experience, LG's Magic Remote delivers, making navigating menus a breeze, with seamless and intuitive controls where the cursor on screen moves with the wave of your hand. So get this TV while it's on sale because this is a price you don't want to miss.