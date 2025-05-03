Summary Bing's market share has doubled to 12%, chipping away at Google's dominance.

Microsoft Edge's promotion of Bing may have influenced users to switch search engines.

People may be finding Bing's search results better, causing a shift away from Google.

For decades, Google has had the lion's share of the search engine scene. And while nothing has outright topped it yet, one search engine has been slowly chipping away at its dominance and has actually risen to 1/8th of the total amount of web search activity on the internet. ANd if you're thinking it's DuckDuckGo, then allow me to be the one to break it to you that it's not. It's Bing.

Microsoft Bing takes 12% of the search engine market share

As spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft Edge has been slowly gaining ground compared to Google's search engine. Windows Latest took a look at StatCounter and noticed that, since 2020, Bing has actually managed to double its market share, from 6% to 12%. This correlates with an equally sized drop in Google use, implying that people are shifting away from Alphabet's service and onto Microsoft's.

So, what's causing this shift? Unfortunately, there's zero way to pry into the minds of the people who made the swap, but we can make a few educated guesses. One reason may be due to how Microsoft has heavily advertised its own services over Google's specifically, to the point where searching for Google Chrome on Edge with Bing will cause the browser to show you pop-ups begging you to stay. This may have convinced people to try out Microsoft's services.

Alternatively, it may be that people are finding that Bing provides better results. Given that the drop began around 2020, it's not wholly because of the AI Overview fiasco, which had Google recommend people put glue on their pizzas. However, Windows Latest did see a jump from 8% to 11% in 2024, so there's a chance the AI Overviews did some damage. Either that, or people are just finding Google less potent than they did before.

Again, there's no way we can know for sure why people left; in fact, it may be the result of an amalgamation of reasons with people having different reasons as to why they moved over to Microsoft's search engine. Regardless of those reasons, it seems that Google's cushy, unshakeable lead is beginning to deteriorate; the company needs to do something soon if it hopes to stem the flow.