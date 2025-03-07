Summary One Sec offers unique social media intervention with breathing exercises, aimed at breaking the habitual urge to check sites.

The customizable extension lets you block specific sites, with future updates set to bring more features.

Its effectiveness will depend on your own browsing habits and I found it worked best in conjunction with the mobile app and time-limiting extensions.

With so many websites that freely offer up distractions, it's no wonder that tools to curb social media usage and other online distractions are so ubiquitous. While there are quite a few time-limiting extensions available, One Sec wants you to think twice before you visit a site. Rather than being a tool that provides an entire productivity suite, it focuses on a simple intervention.

I tried out the extension to get control over my own Reddit doom-scrolling and found the intervention approach to be quite unique and useful.

How does One Sec work?

The extension is focused on breaking a habit

One Sec is a simple, free browser extension that presents you with a breathing exercise when you try to access a website that's included on your list. This intervention is aimed at breaking the habit of opening social media sites. Rather than focusing on limiting your time on these sites, it focuses on the habitual urge to check social media.

By presenting you with a breathing exercise, the app provides a pause in which you might lose interest in opening the site in the first place. But you can also customize the app according to your needs.

For example, if you have a habit of making impulse purchases, you can add online retailers to your One Sec list. This would have come handy when I was checking a daily deals site throughout the week, wasting time and occasionally money.

The company also provides a mobile app that has more features, which is handy if you do most of your social media browsing on your phone.

Setting up One Sec on your browser

You can easily customize your list of sites