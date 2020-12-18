Samsung rolls out stable One UI 3.0 update to the Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung has been doing a great job of rolling out One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 to its devices over the last few weeks. The Galaxy S20 series was the first in the company’s portfolio to receive the update early this month. It was followed by the Galaxy Note 20 series just a few days ago, even though Samsung’s update schedule stated that the devices would receive the update in January next year. Now, the company is rolling out One UI 3.0 to the Galaxy S20 FE, which is quite surprising as the device was also scheduled to receive the update early next year.

According to a recent report from Sammobile, some Galaxy S20 FE users in Russia have started seeing OTA notifications for the One UI 3.0 update. The update (firmware version G780FXXU1BTL1) comes with all the new features introduced in Android 11 and the Android security patches for December 2020. It also includes several UI changes, updates for Samsung’s stock apps, and improvements for Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls. While Samsung is yet to share a changelog for the Galaxy S20 FE One UI 3.0 update, you can check out the One UI 3.0 beta changelog to get an overview of all that’s new in the latest release.

In case you’re in the region and haven’t received the update notification yet, you can check for it by heading over to the Software update section in the device settings. Alternatively, you can download the firmware package by following this link and flash it manually using a Windows PC.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE XDA Forums

It’s worth noting that the update is currently rolling out to users in Russia only, and we have no information regarding a wider rollout. However, considering the recent trends, Samsung might release the update in other regions over the next few weeks. We’ll update this post as soon as the update starts rolling out in more regions.