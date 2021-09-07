One UI 3.1.1 starts rolling out to the original Galaxy Fold

Samsung recently released One UI 3.1.1, the latest revision of its custom skin which brings along many new features for foldable phones. The new version made its debut on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 and has already made its way to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Flip 5G, and the original Galaxy Z Flip. At the time of announcing One UI 3.1.1, Samsung said the new version would make its way to the original Galaxy Z Fold a week later. As promised, the South Korean electronics giant has now started rolling out stable One UI 3.1.1 to the first Galaxy Z Fold.

The stable One UI 3.1.1 update for the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 5G has gone live in South Korea and parts of Europe, according to SamMobile. The update weighs 936.98MB, and besides new foldable features, it also brings along the latest September 2021 security patches.

After installing the new update, Galaxy Z Fold owners can look forward to many useful features optimized for the foldable form factor. The new features include the “Drag and Split” feature which allows users to open URLs in a split-screen view; Multi-Active Window support that lets users open up to three apps simultaneously; the “Natural Window Switching” feature which allows you to resize and reorient app windows however you want; the ability to pin apps to a persistent taskbar, and the Rotate All Apps feature that allows you to force any app to rotate to landscape orientation.

While the One UI 3.1.1 update for the Galaxy Z Fold is currently live in select regions only, we expect Samsung to expand the rollout to more markets soon.

Apart from Samsung’s foldable lineup, the One UI 3.1.1 update has also started rolling out to the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy A52 5G.