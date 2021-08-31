One UI 3.1.1 update brings new features to older Samsung foldables

Samsung’s latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, launched with One UI 3.1.1. The software release packed several new features to enhance the foldable experience, including multi-active window and natural window switching support, a pinned Taskbar, the ability to customize app aspect ratio, and more. Samsung is now rolling out One UI 3.1.1 to older devices, bringing these new features to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Fold.

In a recent blog post, the company announced that it will start rolling out One UI 3.1.1 to older Galaxy foldables starting August 31. The update will bring the following features to the devices:

Drag & split

With One UI 3.1.1, users with older Galaxy Z series devices will be able to easily open links in a split-screen view by dragging them to the edge of the screen. The feature will work with Samsung Internet, Samsung Notes, My Files, Messages, MS Office, OneNote, OneDrive, and more.

Drag & split support will be available on the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Z Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and the Galaxy Z Flip with the One UI 3.1.1 update.

Multi-active window & Natural window switching

Multi-active window support will let you open up to three apps simultaneously on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the original Galaxy Fold. The feature will also let you adjust the height and width of all open windows to suit your needs. In addition, the Natural window switching feature will let you easily reorient open apps by dragging and placing them in any layout you want.

Unlike Drag & split, multi-active window and natural window switching will not be available on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip.

Set aspect ratio for apps

One UI 3.1.1 will also let users set a custom aspect ratio for all apps, allowing them to make the most out of the foldable displays. As you can see in the attached image, the feature will let you set a custom aspect ratio for apps like Instagram, so that it covers the entire foldable display.

As with the multi-active window and natural window switching features, the ability to set custom aspect ratios for apps will be limited to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the original Galaxy Fold.

Pinned taskbar

Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Fold users will also get the ability to pin apps to a persistent taskbar with the One UI 3.1.1 update. This will let you easily access your most frequently used apps on the home screen. Additionally, the feature will let you switch between your favorite apps without the need to head back to the home screen or the app drawer.

The feature will not be available on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip.

Along with the features mentioned above, One UI 3.1.1 for older Galaxy foldables will also give users the ability to rotate all apps, view certain apps in a split-screen view, force Flex Mode on unsupported apps, and mirror the cover screen with the main screen. For more details about the new features, check out Samsung’s official announcement post by following the link above.

It’s worth noting that Samsung has also started rolling out One UI 3.1.1 to a host of other devices, including the Galaxy S10 series, the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy Note 10 series, the Galaxy Note 20 series, and the Galaxy A52 5G. However, the features mentioned above are not available on these devices.