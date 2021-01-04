Here’s a preview of what’s new in One UI 3.1 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung isn’t just preparing to release new phones with new designs and new specs. The company is also preparing to release One UI 3.1 with the Galaxy S21 series on January 14.

A new video released by Jimmy is Promo shows One UI 3.1 running on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The new software update will reportedly include several small features aimed at improving your day-to-day experience, like Portrait Video and new call background videos.

Here’s what’s allegedly coming to One UI 3.1, which could launch with the new Galaxy S21 series:

Seamlessly work between tablet and phone: Pick up where you left off on other devices signed in to your Samsung account. Just tap the icon that appears on the Recents screen on your other device. The video claims the supported apps include Samsung Internet and Samsung Notes. Users will also be able to copy text, images, and more.

New call background videos

S Pen compatible: Air View and Air Command

Choose between Google Discover or Samsung free

Ratio 3:4

Records front and rear simultaneously and switch layout.

Portrait video

Eye comfort shield: Keep your eyes comfortable by limiting blue light and using warmer colors. Using at night can make it easier to fall asleep.

One of the biggest new features in One UI 3.1 is S Pen compatibility on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Earlier today we saw leaked images of the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s S Pen, and it looks like the software will offer many of the same features found on the Note series.

While the Galaxy S21 series is expected to launch with One UI 3.1, it’s unclear when the update will be available for existing Samsung devices. Hopefully, some of Samsung’s more recent devices will get the update quickly, but we’ll have to wait and see what the company’s says at its January 14 event.