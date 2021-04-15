One UI 3.1 update with Android 11 rolls out for Galaxy M30s and Galaxy A60

Samsung has been doing a phenomenal job at distributing the One UI 3.1 software to its smartphone portfolio. From the top-of-the-line flagships to cheap, budget-friendly offerings, Samsung has been spreading the One UI 3.1 love across all segments. Late last month, we saw the One UI 3.1 rollout going live for the Galaxy A51, Galaxy A21s, and Galaxy M21. Now, two more Galaxy phones are joining the club. Samsung has started seeding the stable One UI 3.1 update to the Galaxy M30s and Galaxy A60 in several markets.

As reported by several Galaxy M30s users on Samsung Community, the stable One UI 3.1 rollout is currently underway for the device. The screenshots shared by the users who have received the update show the update carries build number M307FXXU4CUD1 and weighs 744MB in size. Besides One UI 3.1, the new update also brings along the updated security patches from March 2021.

Notably, the Galaxy M30s has already received Android 11 via the One UI 3.0 update back in February. The One UI 3.1 update is currently rolling out to Galaxy M30s users in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. It should be making its way to other regions soon. If you live in the aforementioned markets and haven’t received an update notification on your Galaxy M30s yet, head over to Settings > Software update to check if it’s available for you.

Separately, SamMobile reports that Samsung is also seeding a fresh update to the Galaxy A60 that finally brings Android 11 to the device. It’s unclear whether it’s a One UI 3.0 or One UI 3.1 update, but going by Samsung’s pattern of skipping the One UI 3.0 version on many recently updated phones, we’re inclined to believe it’s the latter. In any case, the update is identified by the build number A6060ZCU3CUD3 and also carries the March 2021 security patches. At the time being, the Android 11 update has only gone live in China. Samsung will probably expand the rollout to more markets in the coming weeks.