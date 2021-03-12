One UI 3.1 with Android 11 goes live for Galaxy M31 and Galaxy A42 5G in select markets

It seems Samsung is in no mood to slow down its One UI 3.1 rollout. In the last two weeks alone, the company has brought the One UI 3.1 update to a range of Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy M51, Galaxy A50 series, and Galaxy M31s. Two more devices are joining the ranks of One UI 3.1 as the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy A42 5G are both receiving the newest version of the One UI.

Several Galaxy M31 owners (via PiunikaWeb) in India are being treated to a fresh update that brings One UI 3.1 to their phones. The update comes with a firmware version M315FXXU2BUC1 / M315F0DM2BUC1 / M315FDDU2BUB6 and weighs around 1193MB in size. Besides bumping the One UI version, the update also includes March 2021 security patches but does not change the bootloader version. That means the user should be able to downgrade to an older Android 10-based firmware if they wish. It should be noted that the Android 11 was already rolled out to the Galaxy M31 earlier in January with the One UI 3.0 update.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A42 5G is also receiving (via SamMobile) some One UI love. The Galaxy A42 5G was launched with One UI 2.5 based on Android 10 and was stuck on the same version forever. However, for what it’s worth, the device is skipping One UI 3.0 and being bumped straight to the One UI 3.1. The update carries firmware version A426BXXU1BUB7, and besides a jump to Android 11, it also packs March 2021 security patches. After installing the new software, the Galaxy A42 5G owners can look forward to all the latest Android 11 features, including Chat Bubbles, Conversations Notifications, one-time permissions for the microphone, and location, etc. Samsung’s own enhancements are also onboard, including revamped notification panel, Eye comfort shield, Google Feed integration, improvements to the Ambient display and lock screen, an updated camera app, and much more.

So far, the update has only gone live in the Netherlands, but it should be arriving in other markets soon.