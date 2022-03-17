Samsung opens up One UI 4.1 beta program for the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M32 in India

Samsung has just announced One UI 4.1 beta program for the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M32, allowing users to try out an early version of the new software ahead of the public release. The beta program comes shortly after Samsung started rolling out a stable One UI 4.1 update to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

As per recent announcements on Samsung Community, Samsung has started inviting Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M32 owners in India to test drive One UI 4.1 beta software based on Android 12. If you’re interested, you can register for the program using the Samsung Members app. Open up the Members app on your phone, look for the Open UI Beta program, and then click the “Join now” button. Samsung has already seeded the first beta builds to select users who signed up for the program. The initial beta build for the Galaxy M32 carries firmware version M325FDDU2ZVB4. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M31 build comes with firmware version M315FDDU2ZVB8 and weighs around 2.1GB in size.

It appears Samsung will be skipping One UI 4.0 and bumping the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M32 straight to One UI 4.1. In terms of new features and changes, the update brings along a Monet-style wallpaper-based theming engine, camera and microphone indicators, Privacy Dashboard, clipboard protection, revamped home screen widgets, new camera features, and much more. Among the standard Android 12 and One UI features, the update also packs the latest March 2022 security patches.

The One UI 4.1 beta program for the Galaxy M31 and M32 is limited to India. But, we expect to see Samsung expanding the program to other regions soon. Don’t hold your breath for the final release to be out anytime soon though. According to Samsung India’s official roadmap, both phones are scheduled to receive the stable Android 12 update sometime in May.

Source: Samsung Community forums (1) (2)