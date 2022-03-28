One UI 4.1 update arrives on Galaxy A51 and four other phones

Samsung started rolling out Android 12 to its phones and tablets last year, with the release of One UI 4.0. When the Galaxy S22 series was released earlier this year, it shipped with the newer One UI 4.1 version, which has a few additional improvements and new features. Now that update is rolling out to other Samsung devices, including the Galaxy A51.

First up in the next wave of One U 4.1 updates is the global 4G variant of the Galaxy A51 SM-A515F). Samsung is skipping the One UI 4.0 update and jumping straight to 4.1, so this is the first time the phone has an official Android 12 update available. The upgrade has appeared in Russia, Vietnam, and the United Arab Emirates, with a build number of A515FXXU5FVC2. Samsung also included the February 2022 security patch, which is a bit old at this point — we’re pretty close to April.

The global 4G version of the original Galaxy Fold 4G (SM-F900F) is also starting to receive the update, but seemingly only in France for the moment. That update has a build number of F900FXXU6HVC6, and contains the March 2022 security patches. One UI 4.1 is also showing up on the global Galaxy Fold 5G (SM-F907B) in the United Kingdom, with a build number of F907BXXU6HVC6 and the March 2022 security patches.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite (SM-N770F) is receiving One UI 4.1 too, with a build number of N770FXXU8GVC3 and the March 2022 security patch level. However, the update has only been spotted in France, Taiwan, and Hong Kong so far. Finally, the global Galaxy Xcover Pro (SM-G715FN) is skipping One UI 4.0 and jumping straight to One UI 4.1. That update has been spotted in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates, with a build number of G715FNXXU9DVC3 and the March 2022 security patches.

The new wave of updates comes after Samsung started rolling out One UI 4.1 to four other devices: the Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy M52, Galaxy A90.

Source: Samsung Community (Galaxy A51, Galaxy F62), Samsung (Note 10 Lite)