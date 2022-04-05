One UI 4.1 update goes live for the Galaxy A52 4G and Galaxy M62

After seeding the One UI 4.1 update to the Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A71 5G, and Galaxy S20 FE 4G last week, Samsung is now bringing the latest version of its custom skin to two more phones. The Galaxy A52 4G and Galaxy M62 are the latest Samsung phones to get the stable One UI 4.1 update.

Galaxy A52 4G

According to user reports on our forums, the Galaxy A52 4G is picking up an update to One UI 4.1. The update is rolling out to the SM-A525F variant, and it arrives in the form of the software version A525FXXU4BVC2. So far, the rollout has gone live in several markets across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Screenshot credit: XDA Senior Member sirdigitalknight

Among One UI 4.1 features, the latest software build includes March 2022 security patches. It’s worth noting that the Galaxy A52 4G has already received the Android 12 update with One UI 4.0.

Galaxy M62

The Galaxy M62 has also started receiving the stable One UI 4.1 update. The update carries build number M625FXXU2BVC3 and is currently rolling out to the SM-M625F variant in Brazil and select Asian countries. The Galaxy M62 is skipping the One UI 4.0 update and jumping directly to One UI 4.1. The update is based on Android 12 and includes February 2022 security patches. The Galaxy F62, a rebranded Galaxy M62, received One UI 4.1 just a few days ago, so it was only a matter of time before the update reached the original model.

As usual, the new updates are rolling out in a staged manner, so it may take some before they reach your device. To check if it’s available for your, head to Settings > Software update. If you want to skip the wait, you can grab the new release directly from Samsung’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

Have you received the One UI 4.1 update on your Galaxy A52 4G or Galaxy M62? Let us know in the comments below.