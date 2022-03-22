One UI 4.1 starts rolling out to Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip

After making its debut on the Galaxy S22 series, One UI 4.1 has slowly been making its way to more and more Galaxy phones over the past weeks. We have already seen Samsung rolling out a stable One UI 4.1 update to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy S21 FE. And now some more phones are joining the party.

Samsung has started rolling out a stable One UI 4.1 update to the Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip.

Galaxy A52 5G

The Galaxy A52 5G update carries build number A526BXXU1CVC4 and is currently live in Europe, with more regions expected to join soon.

Galaxy Note 10 & Galaxy S10

Next up, the Exynos models of the Galaxy Note 10 (SM-G97xF, SM-G977B) and Galaxy S10 (SM-N97xF, SM-N976B) are getting the stable One UI 4.1 update. So far, the update has only gone live in Switzerland. The Galaxy Note 10 update is identified by the build number N97xxXXU7HVC6, while the Galaxy S10 update carries build number G97xFXXUEHVC6/G977BXXUBHVC6.

Galaxy S20

Last year’s Galaxy S20 (SM-G98xN) is also in the line to get a taste of One UI 4.1 goodness. At the time being, the update is only available for the South Korean variant, but we expect the rollout to expand to more markets soon.

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Finally, a bunch of older Galaxy Z foldables are also picking up the new software. The stable One UI 4.1 rollout is currently underway for the global (SM-F916B) and Korean (SM-F916N) variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in Switzerland and South Korea in the form of software version F916BXXU2GVC5 and F916NKSU1FVC5, respectively.

Galaxy Flip 5G & Flip 4G

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 4G have started getting the stable One UI 4.1 update in select regions. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G build can be identified by firmware version F707BXXU6GVC2 and is currently rolling out in Switzerland, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4G’s update is available in Italy with firmware version F700FXXU8GVC2.

If you own any of the above-mentioned phones, keep an eye out for the OTA notification in the coming days.