One UI 4.1 update rolling out to the Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A71 5G, and Galaxy S20 FE 4G

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 series phones were the first to run One UI 4.1 out of the box. But over the last few weeks, the company has expanded the new software to several other models, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy A52 5G, and more. In the latest wave, Samsung is bringing One UI 4.1 to three more phones: Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A71 5G, and Galaxy S20 FE 4G.

Galaxy A52s 5G

A stable One UI 4.1 update is rolling out to the global and Korean variants of the Galaxy A52s 5G. The update is currently live in Europe and South Korea, with more regions to follow suit soon.

Image credit: Reddit user u/Diatzen

The update includes March 2022 security patches and hopefully also addresses bugs and issues that many users have been facing since the One UI 4.0 update.

Galaxy A71 5G

The Galaxy A71 5G is skipping the One UI 4.0 update and being bumped straight to One UI 4.1. The stable update is currently rolling out to the global (SM-A716B) and Korean (SM-A716S) in UAE and South Korea. In addition to Android 12-specific features, the update also includes the latest March 2o22 patches.

Galaxy S20 FE 4G

Finally, the Galaxy S20 FE 4G has started getting the One UI 4.1 update in multiple regions. The update is rolling out to the global Exynos (SM-G780F) and Snapdragon (SM-G780G) variants. It should be noted that the 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE has already received the One UI 4.1 update.

As is usually the case with staged software rollouts, it may take some before the One UI 4.1 update reaches everyone. So don’t worry if you’re not seeing the OTA notification on your device just yet. You can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update. If you don’t want to wait, you can grab the new release directly from Samsung’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

Have you received the One UI 4.1 update on your phone? Let us know in the comments below.