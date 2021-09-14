One UI 4 Beta changelog: Here’s what’s new in Samsung’s Android 12 update!

With the official Android 12 release reportedly coming in early October, smartphone OEMs are gearing up to release the latest version of Android to their high-end smartphones.

For many OEMs, the new Android version also presents the perfect opportunity to release a new version of their custom skin. We know OPPO will be releasing ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 later this week, and just yesterday, Samsung also announced One UI 4.0 Beta based on Android 12 for its Galaxy S21 lineup. The One UI 4 Beta program officially kicks off starting today in the U.S. for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra and will also be available to users in China, India, Germany, Poland, South Korea, and the UK in the coming days.

So what’s exactly new in One UI 4? Well, quite a lot. With One UI 4, Samsung is putting a big emphasis on device customization, which isn’t surprising considering customization and personalization is one of the central themes of Android 12. From redesigned homescreen widgets and enhanced Quick Settings panel to new camera features and revamped system apps, the latest version of One UI is packed with features and improvements.

But apart from these major highlights, there’s a lot of smaller improvements and quality of life changes across the board. To learn more about everything that’s new in One UI 4 Beta based on Android 12, check out the complete update changelog: