Samsung’s One UI 4 Beta unlocks eSIM support on the U.S. Galaxy S21

Samsung recently launched its One UI 4 Beta for the Galaxy S21 line, and it looks like eSIM was added along with it.

As spotted by users on Reddit and Max Weinbach on Twitter, the One UI 4 Beta unlocks eSIM support for the U.S. unlocked Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra.

On most phones, customers need to provision a physical SIM card on their carrier’s network. With eSIM, you no longer need a physical card. Simply give your carrier the unique identification numbers of your device, and you’ll be connected to your carrier’s network quick and easy. Since the Galaxy S21 series also has a physical SIM card slot, unlocking eSIM means the phones can be provisioned to two different networks, one through the eSIM and another through a physical SIM.

One great feature of eSIM is the quick setup time. It can make testing out a network in your area quick and easy by simply installing an eSIM profile for a particular network and paying for a month of service. T-Mobile even offers a Test Drive program with 30 days and 30GB of free data on iPhones via an app.

Samsung previously rolled out eSIM support to the T-Mobile Galaxy Note 20 back in April. At that point, it was the first Samsung device in North America to unlock support for eSIM.

Customers wanting to use eSIM on their Galaxy S21 series device can learn more about the One UI 4 Beta program here. The stable build of One UI 4 is planned to roll out to the Galaxy S21 series near the end of the year in case you don’t want to install beta software.