One UI 5 beta 3 for the Galaxy S22 series rolls out with support for themed icons, improved animations, and more

Samsung has started rolling out the third One UI 5 beta build for its flagship Galaxy S22 series in the U.S. and a few other regions. The Android 13 beta update (firmware version ZVI9) brings several improvements and bug fixes, including themed icon support for more apps, improved animations, and more.

While previous One UI 5 beta builds for the Galaxy S22 series offered themed icon support, it was limited to Samsung’s first-party apps. With the latest beta release, Samsung has extended themed icon support to more apps (via 9to5Google).

However, as Mishaal Rahman points out, many Google apps, like Google One, Home, Snapseed, Translate, and YT Studio, still don’t have themed icons on the third beta release. That’s because Google hasn’t updated these apps to offer a monochromatic app icon, which is necessary for the themed icon implementation.

One caveat with this Themed Icon support, as I alluded to earlier, is that some Google app icons are NOT themed like they would be on Pixel phones. This is because those Google apps don’t actually support themed icons. pic.twitter.com/pXIdZOlzQ5 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 22, 2022

Interestingly, these apps have themed icons on Pixel devices because of a Launcher3 flag that forces the Pixel Launcher to “use inbuilt monochrome icons if app doesn’t provide one.” Since the Pixel Launcher is exclusive to Google’s devices, its themed icon fallbacks aren’t implemented in AOSP Launcher3 builds. As a result, the aforementioned apps don’t have themed icons in the One UI 5 beta 3 release. However, this shouldn’t be a problem for most users, as Google will likely update the affected apps by the time One UI 5 rolls out on the stable channel.

Along with themed icon support, One UI 5 beta 3 brings some animation improvements, a new immersive slideshow-style stories feature for the Gallery app, and a host of other bug fixes. You can check out the full changelog in the screenshots attached above.

