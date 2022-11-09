While Samsung has rolled out stable One UI 5 updates based on Android 13 for quite a few devices, its foldables are still on the beta channel. After rolling out the fourth beta update for the recently released Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, the company is now rolling out a similar update on last year's models. Like the previous release, the latest One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 addresses some of the bugs found in the previous releases.

The latest beta build (firmware version ZVK3) follows the fourth One UI 5 beta (firmware version ZVK1) that rolled out to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 late last week. It packs the Android security patches for November 2022 and all the bug fixes that rolled out with the fourth One UI 5 beta for the latest models. As per screenshots of the update shared in our forums, it brings the following changes:

Bugs that have been fixed The screen blinks when running the screen comfortably at low light The music widget is expanded on the lock screen while using Good Lock Not searched with file name in Myfiles System UI ANR Camera App Update Crash occurs when you open as soon as you run the lock setting status Camera Pro?Pro video memory leak problem Other minor bug fixes



The update is rolling out to users enrolled in the One UI 5 beta program in India, South Korea, and other regions, and it should reach all users over the next few days. If you haven't received it yet, you can check for it manually by heading to the Software update section in the device settings.

Note that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are scheduled to receive the stable One UI 5 update this month, so this could be the last beta update for the devices. We'll let you know as soon as the stable update starts rolling out to users.

Source: Samsung Community forums, XDA forums (1,2)