Samsung rolls out new One UI 5 beta builds for the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy A52

Although Samsung still hasn’t released the first stable build of One UI 5 based on Android 13 to its flagship Galaxy S22 series, the company is steadily extending the One UI 5 beta program to more devices. Over the last few weeks, the company has released One UI 5 beta builds for the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy S20 series, and the Galaxy A52. Although Samsung hasn’t released One UI 5 beta builds for its foldable lineup yet, it is now rolling out the third beta update for the Galaxy S21 series and the second update for the mid-range Galaxy A52.

The third one UI 5 beta (firmware version ZVJ3) for the Galaxy S21 series has started rolling out to users in South Korea and Europe. It measures just over 1.2GB and packs the Android security patches for October 2022, along with a host of improvements and bug fixes. Check out the full changelog in the screenshot attached below.

The second One UI 5 beta update for the Galaxy A52 has the firmware version SVJ2, and it also brings several bug fixes. However, we don’t have access to the full changelog for the release at the moment. The update is rolling out to users in India, as the beta program is currently limited to the region. But we expect Samsung to extend it to more regions in the coming weeks.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung is yet to release the first stable One UI 5 beta update to any of its devices. But recent reports suggest that the company might announce the rollout at the Samsung Developer Conference tomorrow. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details.

Source: Samsung Community forums (1,2), XDA Forums