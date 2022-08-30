Samsung kicks off One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S21 series

Samsung opened the One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series earlier this month, giving users a chance to experience the latest version of its custom Android skin based on Android 13 ahead of the stable release. After releasing two beta builds for its latest flagship devices, Samsung has now kicked off the One UI 5 beta program for the older Galaxy S21 series.

The first One UI 5 beta update based on Android 13 is now available for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra in South Korea. Although the beta build is currently limited to Samsung’s home market, it should make its way to the U.S., Europe, and other regions in the next few days.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you’re itching to try out One UI 5 on your Galaxy S21 series device, you can check for the One UI 5 beta announcement banner in the Samsung Members app. It should pop up as soon as the beta program goes live in your region, and you can tap on it to register your device. You should receive the One UI 5 beta build on your phone via an OTA update following the registration.

The One UI 5 beta update for the Galaxy S21 series will likely include all the new features we saw in the One UI 5 beta update for the Galaxy S22 series. These include Stackable Widgets support, new Material You theming colors, a dedicated Privacy Hub, tweaked notifications, an OCR feature, and better multitasking gestures. In addition, One UI 5 brings an updated permissions request dialog, Pro mode improvements in the Camera app, a new Magnifier accessibility feature, and a shortcut to take notes during calls.

While you wait for Samsung to announce the One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S21 series in your region, check out our hands-on preview of One UI 5 beta on the Galaxy S22 Ultra to learn all about the new features.

Via: Sammobile