Samsung opens One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Note 20 series

After opening the One UI 5 beta program for its flagship Galaxy S22 series in August, Samsung extended the program to a few older Galaxy S series devices and the mid-range Galaxy A52 over the last few weeks. It’s now finally time for Galaxy Z series and Galaxy Note series users to experience the Android 13 release on the beta channel, as Samsung has kicked off One UI 5 beta programs for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Note 20 series.

Samsung has invited Galaxy Z Flip 3 users in South Korea and the U.S. to experience One UI 5 based on Android 13 ahead of the stable rollout. Users can register for the beta program by heading to the Samsung Members app on their devices and tapping the One UI 5 beta banner at the top. At the moment, Samsung has not released a beta build for the foldable. But we expect the company to release it in the next few days.

In addition, Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users in South Korea and the U.S. can enroll in the One UI 5 beta program through the Samsung Members app. The first One UI 5 beta build for the Note series (firmware version ZVJ2) is already live, and it brings all the new features introduced in Android 13 along with a couple of Galaxy exclusives. The update also brings the Android security patches for October 2022 to the devices.

In case you missed our previous One UI 5 coverage, here’s a brief overview of all the Samsung-exclusive features included in the update. The build brings support for new color options for dynamic themes, stackable widgets support, new gestures for split screen view, and improvements for the My Files app. It also introduces a new Bixby Text Call feature to help you answer calls with text, a Modes feature to enable customized device settings, Video Wallpaper support for the lockscreen, a new Smart Suggestions widget, and more. You can learn more about these features by following the links above.

