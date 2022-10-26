In a bid to help users safeguard their data while sending devices for repairs, Samsung showcased a new 'Repair mode' on the Galaxy S21 series this July. The company rolled it out in China last month, and it's now rolling out globally but under a different name. The renamed 'Maintenance Mode' is rolling out with the stable One UI 5 update for the Galaxy S22 series. It lets users easily create a separate user account when handing over their Galaxy device for repairs, which obfuscates all personal information while giving the technician access to core functions.

If you own a Galaxy S22 series device and have received the One UI 5 update, you'll be able to enable the new 'Maintenance Mode' by navigating to the Battery and device care menu in the device settings. Once enabled, you'll have to reboot your device to enter the Maintenance Mode. After the reboot, it will hide all your personal information, including photos, documents, messages, and more. The repair technicians won't have access to user-installed apps in Maintenance mode either, and any data generated will be deleted as soon as the owner exits the mode.

Talking about the new Maintenance Mode, Seungwon Shin, VP and Head of the Security Team at Mobile eXperience Business, said, "Our whole lives are on our phones, from credit card information to family photos. With Maintenance Mode, we are giving extra reassurance that Galaxy users can keep their privacy, even if they hand their phone to someone. This is just the latest example of our constant efforts to introduce new ways to make people feel safe and in control, so they can explore new mobile experiences with peace of mind, knowing we have their back."

While Maintenance Mode is currently limited to the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung will roll it out to more devices with the stable One UI 5 update. Unfortunately, Samsung has not shared a list of eligible devices. But the company says that the "rollout will continue throughout 2023, with availability expanding to more devices."

Source: Samsung Newsroom