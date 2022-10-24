If you have a Samsung Galaxy S22 series device, you'll be able to get One UI 5 Stable on your smartphone very soon.

After months of beta testing, the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are getting a stable channel build of One UI 5 in Europe and in Asia. The update is based on Android 13 and is rolling out for both Exynos and Snapdragon users. Whether you were on the beta channel of One UI 5 or the stable channel of One UI 4.1 doesn't matter either, as users of both channels will be able to update.

The update has a build number of S908BXXU2BVJA for Exynos, and a build number of S908EXXU2BVJA for global Snapdragon devices. It has a security patch level of October 2022 and comes just days after the final One UI 5 beta arrived for the S22 series. The first beta of One UI 5 also arrived to the company's foldables just recently. Screenshots shared by XDA Member pepa3205 show the update rolling out in Slovakia currently.

One UI 5 brings a ton of new features to the table. Not only does it have all of the standard Android 13 features like notification permissions, more Material You color schemes, and more, but there are also some Samsung additions, too. These include:

Stackable widgets

Better Samsung Privacy Hub

New notifications UI

Recognize text anywhere with OCR

Multitasking gestures

Pro Mode camera helpers

Better accessibility options

Note-taking during calls

Of course, that's not all the features either, but they're some of the biggest that we noticed when testing out One UI 5's very first beta. You'll be able to download One UI 5 on your device once it begins rolling out in your region, or you can check out our Android 13 One UI 5 download tracker for Samsung devices to download it early and sideload it on your device. To check if it's available, go to your device settings and look for the software update section.

Has One UI 5 rolled out to your Samsung Galaxy S22 series device yet? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: XDA Forums