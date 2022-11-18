After rolling out stable One UI 5 to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 last week, Samsung is now releasing the update for last year's foldables. The rollout is currently limited to One UI 5 beta testers in most regions, but it should reach all users within the next few days.

As per recent reports on our forums, the One UI 5 stable update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 (firmware version DVK3) is rolling out to the global variants of both devices (model numbers SM-F926B and SM-F711B). As mentioned earlier, the update is initially rolling out to those who enrolled in the One UI 5 beta program. However, it should reach all users in the coming days.

As far as changes are concerned, One UI 5 for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 brings a host of new features and the Android security patches for November 2022. It includes all the changes Google introduced with Android 13, along with a couple of Samsung exclusives like Bixby Text Call, stackable widget support, a new text recognition feature, One UI Modes, a Maintenance Mode, and more.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 users who enrolled in the One UI 5 beta program can check for the update by heading to the Software updates section in the device settings. Those who did not install the beta release can download the firmware from Samsung's Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually. If you're not familiar with the process, you can follow the instructions provided in our guide on installing official firmware on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Make sure you install the firmware package for your regional variant or you might encounter some issues.

For more information on One UI 5 and some of the most noteworthy changes, check out our previous coverage.

Source: XDA Forums