After rolling out stable One UI 5 builds to several Galaxy flagships and mid-range devices, Samsung is now finally releasing the Android 13 update to its foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are the first to receive the stable update, and we expect updates for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 to follow in the coming days.

The One UI 5 stable update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 (firmware version BVK3) is rolling out to users in the U.S. According to recent reports on our forums and Reddit, the update is rolling out to the unlocked variants of both devices. However, the rollout is limited to beta testers. We expect Samsung to roll it out to more users globally in the coming days.

With the update, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will receive all the new features Google introduced with Android 13. It also brings the Android security patches for November 2022 and a few Samsung-exclusive features, like Bixby Text Call, stackable widget support, a new text recognition feature, One UI Modes, and a Maintenance mode.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 users in the U.S. who enrolled in the One UI 5 beta program can check for the update manually by heading to the Software updates section in the device settings. Those who didn't install the beta release on their devices might have to wait a while to get the stable release.

If you don't want to wait, you can grab the software from Samsung's Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually using the instructions provided in our guide on installing official firmware on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Make sure you install the update package for your regional variant or you might encounter some issues.

