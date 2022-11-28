After rolling out stable One UI 5 to the original Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy A72 earlier this week, Samsung has now released the update for three more devices -- the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy M53, and Galaxy M33. As per recent reports, the update has started rolling out to users in Europe, and it should reach other regions over the next few days.

The One UI 5 update for the Galaxy S10 Lite (firmware version G770FXXU6HVK5) is rolling out to users in Spain, while Galaxy M53 and Galaxy M33 users in various parts of Europe are receiving the update. The update brings new Android 13 features, a couple of Samsung exclusives, and the Android security patches for November 2022 (for the Galaxy S10 Lite) / October 2022 (for the Galaxy M53 and M33).

If you haven't received an update notification on your device so far, you can check for it by heading to the Software update section in the device settings. Alternatively, you can download the firmware from Samsung's Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually. Those not familiar with the process can check out our in-depth guide on installing official firmware on Samsung Galaxy smartphones for detailed instructions.

One UI 5 is the latest version of Samsung's Android skin based on Android 13. It brings a host of new features, including stackable widget support, Bixby Text Call, powerful OCR text recognition, and One UI modes. The software even includes a new Maintenance mode that lets you protect your personal data from service technicians when you send your device for repairs. Check out our previous coverage for more information on One UI 5 and some of its most noteworthy features.

