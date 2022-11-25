The Android 13 update is available for users in Russia, Poland, Germany, the UK, and a few more regions.

After rolling out stable One UI 5 based on Android 13 for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy A71, Galaxy F62, and Galaxy Note 10 Lite earlier this week, Samsung is now releasing the update for four more devices. The mid-range Galaxy A72 and flagship Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Z Flip are the latest devices to receive the update, with the rollout already in progress in several regions.

The stable One UI 5 update for the Galaxy A72 (firmware version A725FXXU4CVJB) is rolling out to the global variant of the device (model number SM-A725F) in Russia and Poland. It packs the Android security patches for November 2022, along with all the new features introduced in Android 13 and One UI 5.

The stable One UI 5 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (firmware version F916BXXU2IVK3) is also rolling out to the global variant of the device (model number SM-F916B) in the U.K. and Germany. It is also on the November 2022 security patch level and brings all the new Android 13 and One UI 5 features.

Galaxy Z Flip (model number SM-F700F) users in Italy are getting a similar update (firmware version F700FXXUAIVK3) with the Android security patches for November 2022 and a ton of new features, while Galaxy Z Flip 5G (model number SM-F707B) users in several European countries and Australia are getting the stable One UI 5 (firmware version F707BXXU7IVK6) update.

Although the One UI 5 rollout is currently limited to the regions mentioned above, we expect the update to reach users in other regions over the next few weeks. If you're in one of these regions and haven't received the update on your phone, you can check for it by heading to the Software update section in the device settings. Alternatively, you can download the firmware package from Samsung's Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually. To do so, follow the instructions in our guide to installing official firmware on Samsung Galaxy smartphones.