One UI 4.1.1 for the Galaxy Tab S8 series brings new multitasking features

Samsung debuted One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L with the recently-launched Galaxy Z Fold 4. The new software release included optimizations and features for large-screen devices, and it’s now finally available for Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series.

The One UI 4.1.1 update for the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is currently rolling out to users in Europe and South Korea (via Sammobile). It includes the new Taskbar feature that Samsung showcased at its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. It lets you quickly switch between frequently used apps or open apps in split-screen mode or as a pop-up window. You can also use it open frequently-used app pairs in split-screen mode. In addition, One UI 4.1.1 also includes a new two-finger gesture to help users quickly switch between fullscreen and split-screen views.

Along with these multitasking improvements, One UI 4.1.1 also includes a new option to set custom call backgrounds for contacts. Furthermore, the updated My Files app in the release lets users search for information within files. The tablets also get support for a new text scanning feature that lets users copy text from images and share it with others. You can also use it to translate the copied text to Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The release also includes a new version of the Samsung Internet browser app, which brings drag-and-drop support to help users rearrange favorite websites and the ability to sort bookmarks in folders. Lastly, One UI 4.1.1 for the Galaxy Tab S8 series includes the Android security patches for August 2022.

The Android 12L update is available for both the Wi-Fi and cellular variants of all three tablets, and it measures slightly over 2.3GB. If you haven’t received the update prompt on your Galaxy Tab S8, you can manually check for it by heading over to the Software update section in the device settings.

Via: Sammobile