The next One UI stable release might be based on Android 12L

Samsung seems to be gearing up to release new One UI builds based on Android 12L for its devices. The company has recently pushed a new update for its One Hand Operation+ Good Lock module through the Galaxy Store, and its changelog reveals that the latest release supports One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L.

Although we don’t have any official information about the One UI 4.1.1 update so far, we speculate that the upcoming release could feature new features and improvements for Samsung’s foldables and tablets. That’s because Android 12L introduced two main changes for large-screen devices — a new two-column interface for the notification shade and a new taskbar UI for improved multitasking.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Since Samsung doesn’t offer these features in current One UI builds, they will likely roll out with the upcoming release. The company may also offer the improved compatibility experience that Google introduced with Android 12L, which improves scaling for apps that are not optimized for large-screen devices. But all of this is mere speculation at this point, so we’ll have to wait until the official announcement.

It’s worth pointing out that Samsung’s next big Galaxy Unpacked launch event is right around the corner, where the company will likely unveil its next-gen foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Since the phones will likely arrive weeks ahead of the stable Android 13 rollout, Samsung could launch them with the upcoming Android 12L release. Currently, we don’t know when Samsung will release One UI 4.1.1 to other devices in its lineup. But, given the company’s recent track record, the release should land on most modern Galaxy devices in the next few months.

Are you using a Samsung foldable? Which Android 12L feature are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: SammyFans