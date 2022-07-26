Samsung rolls out fifth One UI Watch 4.5 beta for the Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung has been working on the One UI Watch 4.5 update based on Wear OS 3.5 for quite a while now. The company has released four beta builds of the update so far, giving Galaxy Watch 4 users a chance to experience the new QWERTY keyboard, accessibility features, and more. The fourth beta build rolled out to users earlier this month, bringing a host of bug fixes and improvements. Now, Samsung is rolling out another update on the beta channel with even more bug fixes and improvements.

According to a recent post on the Samsung Community forums, the fifth One UI Watch 4.5 beta started rolling out to users yesterday. It includes several bug fixes, stability improvements, and power consumption optimizations. In addition, it comes with a new version of Watch 4 Manager (2.2.11.220718). A screenshot of the update shared on Reddit reveals that it measures 169.58MB and has the software version R860XXU1ZVG7/R860OXM1ZVG7. The complete changelog for the update has been reproduced below.

One UI 4.5 beta 5 changelog

Bugs that have been fixed Stabilized Watchface function Fixed the issue that downloaded watchface is not recovered Fixed the permission issue of clock and weather complication in digital dashboard Fixed forced close issue when a challenge is completed after setting together complication Improved SGG watchface stability Fixed the compatibility issue of bubble view in Line app Improved the problem that the display is on slowly at wrist up during cycle exercise Improved battery charging function Stabilized the power consumption Improved the correctness of Compass app Other improvements are applied

Watch4 Manager 2.2.11.220718 for Beta has been newly released. Please update to the latest version though Watch plugin download button in the Beta registration notice.

If you’ve already running a previous build of One UI Watch 4.5 beta on your Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, you should receive the latest beta update soon. However, if you’re not enrolled in the beta program, you can do so right away from the Samsung Members app.

Source: Samsung Community forums, Reddit