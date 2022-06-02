The first One UI Watch beta for the Galaxy Watch 4 series is here

Last week, Samsung kicked off the One UI Watch beta program for the Galaxy Watch 4 series, inviting power users to try out the new Wear OS updates ahead of the official release. The company has now rolled out the first beta update to enrolled devices.

As spotted by Tizenhelp, One UI Watch 4.5 beta is now live for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The update carries firmware version R8**XXU1ZVE7 and weighs 796MB. It’s currently rolling out in South Korea, with other markets to follow suit soon.

As far as new changes are concerned, One UI Watch 4.5 brings notable improvements to the watch screen, notifications, calling, and keyboard. The watch screen UI has been upgraded, while new duo edge/box complications have also been added. The update also adds dual SIM support, so you can now choose your preferred SIM for making calls. Currently, when you place a call from the Galaxy Watch 4, you don’t get a choice to select between SIMs — the call automatically gets placed via the most used SIM.

The latest beta update also improves notifications. There’s a new unified composer with draft support, and notifications can now display additional information with subtext field support. In addition, the default keyboard is catching up to Gboard by adding a QWERTY layout, continuous input, and seamless input of handwriting and voice. Finally, the update adds data, alarm names, notifications, and other functions to alarm settings.

Alongside the beta update, Samsung has also released the Galaxy Watch 4 beta plugin. The beta app is only available for those who signed up for the beta program using the Samsung Members app.

Full update changelog for One UI Watch 4.5: