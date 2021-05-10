The One XPlayer is an 8.4-inch Windows 10 PC that promises to be a handheld gaming console

If you’re looking for something that’s like a Switch but a full-blown Windows 10 PC, it would seem that a company called One-Netbook has you covered with the One XPlayer. It’s an 8.4-inch device, but it can do more than play Nintendo Switch games. It’s meant to play AAA PC games while you’re on the go.

The way that the One XPlayer is promising to do this is with Intel’s 11th-gen processors. They include Iris Xe graphics, which are good for FHD gaming. Yes, that includes AAA titles. The top-end ‘Ultimate Edition’ comes with a Core i7-1185G7, which has 96EU Iris Xe graphics. There are also 96 execution units in the Core i7-1165G7 in the Pro Edition, although there’s also a Standard Edition with a Core i5-1135G7, which has 80EU graphics.

Everything else seems to be pretty specced out as well. The One XPlayer comes with 16GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz memory, and the storage maxes out at 2TB M.2 2280 SSD. It’s also promising two USB 4.0 Type-C ports, along with a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port. While there’s actually a controller built into the chassis in true Nintendo Switch style, you might want to prop up the unit with the kickstand and plug in a controller to the USB Type-A port. You can also connect an external GPU into the Thunderbolt port, really jacking up the power.

It also has an attachable magnetic keyboard, which means that you can use this for gaming, or you can use it for productivity as well. Indeed, this does ship with Windows 10 and tons of storage, so there’s no reason you couldn’t use it for other things.

At this point, you’re probably going to wonder how thermals are going to work. It actually comes with two fans and two heat pipes to try and keep things cool.

The battery is 15,300mAh, so there are a lot of beefy internals. The screen comes in at 2560×1600 resolution, giving it a 16:10 aspect ratio. Still, all Intel promised with Iris Xe is FHD gaming. You can always go to a higher resolution if you connect an external GPU.

You probably shouldn’t be surprised to hear that you can’t buy the One XPlayer just yet. It’s a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo that’s launching today. The base model is $899, and pricing goes up from there, so you can pre-order now if you want. One-Netbook expects the product to start shipping within a month. You can check out the crowdfunding campaign and pre-order here.