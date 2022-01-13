The ONE XPLAYER Mini is a 7-inch handheld gaming PC with Windows 11

One-Netbook is back at it with a new handheld gaming PC, the ONE XPLAYER Mini. If you don’t remember, the company launched the ONEXPLAYER last year, and it was a console/PC with a large 8.4-inch screen, but the new Mini model comes with a 7-inch screen that’s more in line with the upcoming Steam Deck from Valve.

In fact, the 7-inch screen is also more in line with the Nintendo Switch, and it seems to be a more desirable form factor for a device that’s still meant to be portable. Unlike the Steam Deck or the Switch, which both have 720p (800p for the Steam Deck) HD displays, the ONE XPLAYER Mini comes with a Full HD display, at 1920 x 1200 resolution. It also comes in the 16:10 aspect ratio, something the Steam Deck is also going to feature. That display supports 10-point multi-touch, making navigation a bit easier on Windows 11, considering there’s no proper keyboard here. The ONE XPLAYER Mini comes with Windows 11 out of the box, so you can install games from any platform that supports Windows, such as Steam, Epic Games, and more.

At the heart of the ONE XPLAYER Mini is an Intel Core i7-1195G7, which is Intel’s most powerful 15W processor from the 11th generation. 12th-generation processors have been announced, but aren’t available yet, so this is to be expected. In addition to four cores and boost speeds up to 5GHz, this processor includes integrated Iris Xe graphics with 96 execution units, which should be able to run all kinds of older titles and some modern ones, too. The device also comes with 16GB of RAM, which should be enough for any game that can feasibly run on this processor, plus a maximum of 2TB of storage.

To play your games, the ONE XPLAYER Mini comes with Xbox-style controls with all the buttons you’d expect, except for the Xbox button itself. That includes analog sticks and triggers, with the sticks also being clickable as an extra input. In addition to those buttons, there’s a “home” button that takes you to the Windows desktop, a keyboard button to access the virtual keyboard or switch to mouse mode (allowing the analog sticks and buttons to control the mouse), and a button for a game assistant to manage your games.

One big thing the company highlights with this product is that it’s significantly more compact than the Steam Deck. It’s 35mm shorter in width and 9mm shorter in height, though it is 23mm thicker. It also weighs 81 grams less (589 grams versus 670 grams) than the Steam Deck, so it should be a bit more portable overall. Of course, that’s partly because of the large touchpads the Steam Deck has on each side of the screen, which you don’t get here. On the other hand, it’s still noticeably heavier than the Nintendo Switch OLED model (the heaviest Switch), which weighs roughly 420 grams with the Joy-Con attached.

With all of that, the ONE XPLAYER is not exactly cheap. Its official price starts at $1,259 for the 512GB model, and you’re looking to spend $1,399 or $1,599 on the 1TB and 2TB variants, respectively. However, the company does have some launch discounts. For the first 24 hours, each model is $220 off, and for two days after that, they’ll be $200 off. That’s still significantly more than you’d pay for a Steam Deck, but you do get some benefits with this hardware. You can head to the official ONEXPLAYER store to learn more and make your purchase.